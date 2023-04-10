HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Greenwich Lifesciences (GLSI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Greenwich Lifesciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 505.94% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Greenwich Lifesciences is $79.56. The forecasts range from a low of $78.78 to a high of $81.90. The average price target represents an increase of 505.94% from its latest reported closing price of $13.13.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Greenwich Lifesciences is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.71.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 13K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company.

JETSX - Total Stock Market Index Trust NAV holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 9.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLSI by 77.21% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 40K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing a decrease of 5.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLSI by 46.00% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 43K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares, representing a decrease of 80.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLSI by 5.53% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 55K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLSI by 61.23% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greenwich Lifesciences. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 20.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLSI is 0.00%, an increase of 151.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.61% to 673K shares.

Greenwich LifeSciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Greenwich LifeSciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GP2, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery. GP2 is a 9 amino acid transmembrane peptide of the HER2/neu protein. In a randomized, single-blinded, placebo-controlled, multi-center (16 sites led by MD Anderson Cancer Center) Phase IIb clinical trial, no recurrences were observed in the HER2/neu 3+ adjuvant setting after median 5 years of follow-up, if the patient received the 6 primary intradermal injections over the first 6 months (p = 0.0338). Of the 138 patients that have been treated with GP2 to date over 4 clinical trials, GP2 treatment was well tolerated and no serious adverse events were observed related to GP2 immunotherapy. Greenwich LifeSciences is planning to commence a Phase III clinical trial using a similar treatment regime as the Phase IIb clinical trial.

See all Greenwich Lifesciences regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.