HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Gracell Biotechnologies Inc - ADR (GRCL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc - ADR (NASDAQ:GRCL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 357.96% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc - ADR is 12.82. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 357.96% from its latest reported closing price of 2.80.

The projected annual revenue for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc - ADR is 0MM, a decrease of �%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRCL is 0.09%, a decrease of 0.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 44.19% to 31,664K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Temasek Holdings holds 9,902K shares representing 14.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 9,498K shares representing 14.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,885K shares, representing an increase of 16.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRCL by 0.46% over the last quarter.

Great Point Partners holds 3,153K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,962K shares, representing an increase of 37.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRCL by 30.16% over the last quarter.

Sphera Funds Management holds 2,361K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Vivo Capital holds 1,464K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 961K shares, representing an increase of 34.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRCL by 25.78% over the last quarter.

