HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Gold Resource (GORO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Gold Resource (AMEX:GORO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 217.07% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gold Resource is 3.06. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 217.07% from its latest reported closing price of 0.97.

The projected annual revenue for Gold Resource is 135MM, an increase of 8.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 150 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gold Resource. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 5.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GORO is 0.22%, an increase of 212.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.16% to 35,803K shares. The put/call ratio of GORO is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 4,455K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,356K shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GORO by 17.67% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 4,017K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,941K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GORO by 24.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,354K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,620K shares, representing an increase of 21.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GORO by 9.63% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 2,521K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,513K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GORO by 50.82% over the last quarter.

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 2,489K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,497K shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GORO by 10.93% over the last quarter.

Gold Resource Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico. The Company's focus is on unlocking the value of the mine, existing infrastructure, and large property position.

