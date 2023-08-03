HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 252.83% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for GlycoMimetics is 5.61. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 252.83% from its latest reported closing price of 1.59.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for GlycoMimetics is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in GlycoMimetics. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 12.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLYC is 0.03%, a decrease of 38.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 33.02% to 37,602K shares. The put/call ratio of GLYC is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 9,544K shares representing 14.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 8,589K shares representing 13.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

NEA Management Company holds 4,764K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,968K shares, representing a decrease of 88.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLYC by 72.82% over the last quarter.

Octagon Capital Advisors holds 3,000K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company.

Axa holds 1,609K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

GlycoMimetics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GlycoMimetics is a biotechnology company with a focus in hematology-oncology and a pipeline of novel glycomimetic drugs, all designed to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. GlycoMimetics' drug candidate, uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, was evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for AML and is being evaluated across a range of patient populations including in a Company-sponsored Phase 3 trial in relapsed/refractory AML. GlycoMimetics has an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating GMI-1359, a combined CXCR4 and E-selectin antagonist, also a wholly-owned drug candidate. GlycoMimetics is located in Rockville, MD in the BioHealth Capital Region.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.