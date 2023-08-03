HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 252.83% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for GlycoMimetics is 5.61. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 252.83% from its latest reported closing price of 1.59.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for GlycoMimetics is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.67.
- For more in-depth coverage of GlycoMimetics, view the free, crowd-sourced company research report on Finpedia.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in GlycoMimetics. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 12.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLYC is 0.03%, a decrease of 38.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 33.02% to 37,602K shares. The put/call ratio of GLYC is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Bvf holds 9,544K shares representing 14.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Artal Group holds 8,589K shares representing 13.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.
NEA Management Company holds 4,764K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,968K shares, representing a decrease of 88.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLYC by 72.82% over the last quarter.
Octagon Capital Advisors holds 3,000K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company.
Axa holds 1,609K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.
GlycoMimetics Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
GlycoMimetics is a biotechnology company with a focus in hematology-oncology and a pipeline of novel glycomimetic drugs, all designed to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. GlycoMimetics' drug candidate, uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, was evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for AML and is being evaluated across a range of patient populations including in a Company-sponsored Phase 3 trial in relapsed/refractory AML. GlycoMimetics has an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating GMI-1359, a combined CXCR4 and E-selectin antagonist, also a wholly-owned drug candidate. GlycoMimetics is located in Rockville, MD in the BioHealth Capital Region.
Additional reading:
- GlycoMimetics, Inc. Amended and Restated Non-Employee Director Compensation Policy
- GlycoMimetics Reports Highlights and Financial Results for Second Quarter 2023
- Release Agreement, dated February 13, 2023, by and between the Company and Armand Girard.
- Transition Agreement dated February 21, 2023, by and between the Company and John Magnani, Ph.D.
- Consulting Agreement dated March 31, 2023, by and between the Company and John Magnani, Ph.D.
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.