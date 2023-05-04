HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 312.50% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for GlycoMimetics is 5.61. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 312.50% from its latest reported closing price of 1.36.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for GlycoMimetics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in GlycoMimetics. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 36.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLYC is 0.04%, an increase of 249.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.13% to 28,268K shares. The put/call ratio of GLYC is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 9,544K shares representing 14.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 8,968K shares representing 13.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,089K shares, representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLYC by 510.13% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,943K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,990K shares, representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLYC by 383.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,406K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,011K shares, representing an increase of 28.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLYC by 605.63% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 923K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 366K shares, representing an increase of 60.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLYC by 1,194.99% over the last quarter.

GlycoMimetics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GlycoMimetics is a biotechnology company with a focus in hematology-oncology and a pipeline of novel glycomimetic drugs, all designed to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. GlycoMimetics' drug candidate, uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, was evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for AML and is being evaluated across a range of patient populations including in a Company-sponsored Phase 3 trial in relapsed/refractory AML. GlycoMimetics has an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating GMI-1359, a combined CXCR4 and E-selectin antagonist, also a wholly-owned drug candidate. GlycoMimetics is located in Rockville, MD in the BioHealth Capital Region.

See all GlycoMimetics regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.