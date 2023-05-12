HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates GH Research (GHRS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 269.09% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for GH Research is 37.54. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 269.09% from its latest reported closing price of 10.17.

The projected annual revenue for GH Research is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in GH Research. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GHRS is 0.55%, a decrease of 6.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.40% to 31,073K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 9,275K shares representing 17.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 4,898K shares representing 9.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 3,517K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,333K shares, representing an increase of 5.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHRS by 3.55% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 2,169K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 1,622K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GH Research Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GH Research PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. GH Research PLC's initial focus is on developing its novel and proprietary 5-MeO-DMT therapies for the treatment of patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression.

