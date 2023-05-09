HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Geovax Labs (GOVX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 704.05% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Geovax Labs is 5.36. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 704.05% from its latest reported closing price of 0.67.

The projected annual revenue for Geovax Labs is 10MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Geovax Labs. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 13.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOVX is 0.00%, a decrease of 98.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 29.03% to 2,328K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 440K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 410K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,046K shares, representing a decrease of 154.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOVX by 78.03% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 289K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares, representing an increase of 62.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOVX by 49.49% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 173K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 146K shares, representing an increase of 15.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOVX by 37.16% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 122K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOVX by 18.88% over the last quarter.

Geovax Labs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing human vaccines against infectious diseases and cancer using a novel patented Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Virus Like Particle (MVA-VLP) based vaccine platform. On this platform, MVA, a large virus capable of carrying several vaccine antigens, expresses proteins that assemble into VLP immunogens within (in vivo) the person receiving the vaccine. The production of VLPs in the person being vaccinated mimics virus production in a natural infection, stimulating both the humoral and cellular arms of the immune system to recognize, prevent, and control the target infection. The MVA-VLP derived vaccines elicit durable immune responses in the host similar to a live-attenuated virus, while providing the safety characteristics of a replication-defective vector.

