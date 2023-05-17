HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 592.59% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Galectin Therapeutics is 11.22. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 592.59% from its latest reported closing price of 1.62.

The projected annual revenue for Galectin Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in Galectin Therapeutics. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GALT is 0.00%, a decrease of 3.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.44% to 7,255K shares. The put/call ratio of GALT is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advisor Group Holdings holds 1,272K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,270K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GALT by 74.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,189K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 670K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 669K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GALT by 33.09% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 522K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 514K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GALT by 74.78% over the last quarter.

Geneos Wealth Management holds 427K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 435K shares, representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GALT by 89.36% over the last quarter.

Galectin Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Galectin Therapeutics is dedicated to developing novel therapies to improve the lives of patients with chronic liver disease and cancer. Galectin's lead drug belapectin (formerly known as GR-MD-02) is a carbohydrate-based drug that inhibits the galectin-3 protein which is directly involved in multiple inflammatory, fibrotic, and malignant diseases, for which it has Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The lead development program is in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with cirrhosis, the most advanced form of NASH-related fibrosis. This is the most common liver disease and one of the largest drug development opportunities available today. Additional development programs are in treatment of combination immunotherapy for advanced melanoma and other malignancies. Advancement of these additional clinical programs is largely dependent on finding a suitable partner. Galectin seeks to leverage extensive scientific and development expertise as well as established relationships with external sources to achieve cost-effective and efficient development.

