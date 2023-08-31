HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Gain Therapeutics (GANX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 31, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 166.86% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gain Therapeutics is 9.18. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 166.86% from its latest reported closing price of 3.44.

The projected annual revenue for Gain Therapeutics is 4MM, an increase of 6,286.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gain Therapeutics. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GANX is 0.01%, a decrease of 54.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.12% to 1,410K shares. The put/call ratio of GANX is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenlight Capital holds 547K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 139K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing an increase of 32.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GANX by 23.85% over the last quarter.

CM Management holds 90K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 70K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 78.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GANX by 708.30% over the last quarter.

Prelude Capital Management holds 58K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gain Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is redefining drug discovery with its See-Tx™ target identification platform. By identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites that have never before been targeted, Gain is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. In July 2020, Gain Therapeutics, Inc. completed a share exchange with Gain Therapeutics, SA, a Swiss corporation, whereby GT Gain Therapeutics SA became a wholly owned subsidiary of Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

Additional reading:

