HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 408.48% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for G1 Therapeutics is 11.39. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 408.48% from its latest reported closing price of 2.24.

The projected annual revenue for G1 Therapeutics is 67MM, a decrease of 25.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 162 funds or institutions reporting positions in G1 Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 13.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GTHX is 0.01%, a decrease of 96.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.88% to 21,562K shares. The put/call ratio of GTHX is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 2,725K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,809K shares, representing a decrease of 3.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTHX by 57.12% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,150K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,036K shares, representing an increase of 5.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTHX by 51.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,296K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OGGFX - JPMorgan Small Cap Growth Fund Class I holds 1,243K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,205K shares, representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTHX by 51.39% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 875K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,672K shares, representing a decrease of 91.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTHX by 73.23% over the last quarter.

G1 Therapeutics Background Information

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and delivery of next generation therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer, including the Company's first commercial product, COSELA™ (trilaciclib). G1 has a deep clinical pipeline evaluating targeted cancer therapies in a variety of solid tumors, including colorectal, breast, lung, and bladder cancers. G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C.

