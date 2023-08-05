HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 108.43% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fulcrum Therapeutics is 8.23. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 108.43% from its latest reported closing price of 3.95.

The projected annual revenue for Fulcrum Therapeutics is 6MM, an increase of 88.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 253 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fulcrum Therapeutics. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FULC is 0.05%, a decrease of 81.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.20% to 61,840K shares. The put/call ratio of FULC is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 11,610K shares representing 18.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,506K shares, representing an increase of 18.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FULC by 46.63% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 5,512K shares representing 8.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,993K shares, representing an increase of 9.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FULC by 55.92% over the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 5,178K shares representing 8.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,275K shares, representing an increase of 17.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FULC by 52.31% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,644K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Trv Gp Iv holds 2,343K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Fulcrum's proprietary product engine identifies drug targets which can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression. The company has advanced losmapimod to Phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). Fulcrum has also advanced FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia into Phase 1 clinical development.

