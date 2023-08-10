HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Fuel Tech (FTEK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 245.76% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fuel Tech is 4.08. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 245.76% from its latest reported closing price of 1.18.

The projected annual revenue for Fuel Tech is 33MM, an increase of 18.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fuel Tech. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTEK is 0.02%, an increase of 76.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.98% to 6,220K shares. The put/call ratio of FTEK is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Grace & White holds 1,714K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 865K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 823K shares, representing an increase of 4.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTEK by 2.36% over the last quarter.

Acuitas Investments holds 601K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 425K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 401K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 396K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTEK by 5.36% over the last quarter.

Fuel Tech Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fuel Tech develops and commercializes state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to operate in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. Fuel Tech is a leader in nitrogen oxide (NOx) reduction and particulate control technologies and its solutions have been in installed on over 1,200 utility, industrial and municipal units worldwide. The Company's FUEL CHEM® technology improves the efficiency, reliability, fuel flexibility, boiler heat rate, and environmental status of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. Water treatment technologies include DGI™ Dissolved Gas Infusion Systems which utilize a patented nozzle to deliver supersaturated oxygen solutions and other gas-water combinations to target process applications or environmental issues. This infusion process has a variety of applications in the water and wastewater industries, including remediation, aeration, biological treatment and wastewater odor management. Many of Fuel Tech's products and services rely heavily on the Company's exceptional Computational Fluid Dynamics modeling capabilities, which are enhanced by internally developed, high-end visualization software.

