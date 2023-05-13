HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Finch Therapeutics Group (FNCH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,357.14% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Finch Therapeutics Group is 5.10. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 1,357.14% from its latest reported closing price of 0.35.

The projected annual revenue for Finch Therapeutics Group is 5MM, an increase of 730.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Finch Therapeutics Group. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 17.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNCH is 0.04%, a decrease of 52.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.85% to 10,300K shares. The put/call ratio of FNCH is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baupost Group holds 2,019K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,019K shares, representing an increase of 49.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNCH by 70.03% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 1,771K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avenir Management Company holds 1,663K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 856K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bleichroeder holds 810K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Finch Therapeutics Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Finch Therapeutics is a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery® platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs. With the capabilities to develop both complete and targeted microbiome therapeutics, Finch is advancing a rich pipeline of candidates designed to address a wide range of unmet medical needs. Finch’s lead candidate, CP101, is in late-stage clinical development for the prevention of recurrent C. difficile infection (CDI), and has received Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In June 2020, Finch announced that CP101 met its primary efficacy endpoint in PRISM3, the first of two pivotal trials to support the development of CP101 for the prevention of recurrent CDI. Finch plans to initiate a Phase 3 trial, referred to as PRISM4, as its second pivotal trial of CP101 for recurrent CDI. Finch is also developing CP101 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus, and FIN-211 for the treatment of the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. In partnership with Takeda, Finch is advancing FIN-524 and FIN-525 for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, respectively.

