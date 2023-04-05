HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) Buy Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Fennec Pharmaceuticals with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 92.49% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fennec Pharmaceuticals is $16.15. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 92.49% from its latest reported closing price of $8.39.

The projected annual revenue for Fennec Pharmaceuticals is $20MM, an increase of 1,203.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.63.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Alternative Investment Funds - Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund Class I holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning -0K shares, representing an increase of 137.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FENC by 430.37% over the last quarter.

Southpoint Capital Advisors holds 4,077K shares representing 15.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWC - iShares Micro-Cap ETF holds 37K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FENC by 14.14% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 51K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FENC by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 108K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fennec Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 23.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FENC is 0.45%, a decrease of 1.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.14% to 12,528K shares. The put/call ratio of FENC is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development of PEDMARK™ for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric patients. Further, PEDMARK has received Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. for this potential use. Fennec has a license agreement with Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) for exclusive worldwide license rights to intellectual property directed to sodium thiosulfate and its use for chemoprotection, including the prevention of ototoxicity induced by platinum chemotherapy, in humans.

