HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.32% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fate Therapeutics is 8.48. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 49.32% from its latest reported closing price of 5.68.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Fate Therapeutics is 54MM, a decrease of 60.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 498 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fate Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 44 owner(s) or 8.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FATE is 0.12%, a decrease of 44.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.90% to 117,015K shares. The put/call ratio of FATE is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Redmile Group holds 12,957K shares representing 13.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 5,592K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,231K shares, representing a decrease of 47.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FATE by 70.96% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 4,861K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,746K shares, representing an increase of 22.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FATE by 45.97% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 4,121K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,703K shares, representing an increase of 34.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FATE by 41.57% over the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 4,035K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,233K shares, representing a decrease of 4.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FATE by 22.97% over the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of first-in-class cellular immunotherapies for cancer. The Company has established a leadership position in the clinical development and manufacture of universal, off-the-shelf cell products using its proprietary induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) product platform. The Company's immuno-oncology product candidates include natural killer (NK) cell and T-cell cancer immunotherapies, which are designed to synergize with well-established cancer therapies, including immune checkpoint inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies, and to target tumor-associated antigens with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs). The Company's immuno-regulatory product candidates include ProTmune™, a pharmacologically modulated, donor cell graft that is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the prevention of graft-versus-host disease. Fate Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See all Fate Therapeutics regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.