HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 208.43% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is 32.38. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 208.43% from its latest reported closing price of 10.50.
The projected annual revenue for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is 34MM, a decrease of 14.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.69.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 173 funds or institutions reporting positions in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 8.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EYPT is 0.06%, a decrease of 10.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.89% to 32,747K shares. The put/call ratio of EYPT is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Franklin Resources holds 5,778K shares representing 16.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,775K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EYPT by 18.85% over the last quarter.
Essex Woodlands Management holds 4,191K shares representing 12.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Suvretta Capital Management holds 3,395K shares representing 9.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,348K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EYPT by 14.33% over the last quarter.
Ra Capital Management holds 3,371K shares representing 9.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
FSGRX - Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund holds 1,957K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,016K shares, representing a decrease of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EYPT by 41.04% over the last quarter.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
EYP-1901 is a potential twice-yearly sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration. EYP-1901 leverages a bioerodible formulation of EyePoint's proprietary Durasert® sustained release technology with vorolanib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor. Vorolanib provided clear efficacy signals in two prior human trials in wet AMD as an orally delivered therapy with no significant ocular adverse events. EYP-1901 is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial initially targeting treatment of wet AMD, with the potential for additional indications in diabetic retinopathy and retinal vein occlusion.
Additional reading:
