HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Eyenovia (EYEN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 18, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 652.46% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eyenovia is 13.77. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 652.46% from its latest reported closing price of 1.83.

The projected annual revenue for Eyenovia is 10MM, an increase of 3.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eyenovia. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 36.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EYEN is 0.03%, a decrease of 63.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 41.60% to 5,267K shares. The put/call ratio of EYEN is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 617K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lasry Marc holds 548K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 427K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 262K shares, representing an increase of 38.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EYEN by 18.81% over the last quarter.

EAM Investors holds 393K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company.

Ameriprise Financial holds 353K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 336K shares, representing an increase of 4.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EYEN by 87.70% over the last quarter.

Eyenovia Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP) therapeutics. Eyenovia is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for presbyopia, myopia progression and mydriasis.

