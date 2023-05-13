HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Eyenovia (EYEN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 297.98% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eyenovia is 13.77. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 297.98% from its latest reported closing price of 3.46.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Eyenovia is 10MM, an increase of 3.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eyenovia. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 11.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EYEN is 0.04%, an increase of 1,051.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 46.98% to 3,395K shares. The put/call ratio of EYEN is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 617K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lasry Marc holds 548K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company.

Ameriprise Financial holds 336K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 278K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 277K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EYEN by 19.49% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 262K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 288K shares, representing a decrease of 10.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EYEN by 90.90% over the last quarter.

Eyenovia Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP) therapeutics. Eyenovia is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for presbyopia, myopia progression and mydriasis.

See all Eyenovia regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.