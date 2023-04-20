HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Eyenovia (EYEN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 225.61% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eyenovia is $14.62. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 225.61% from its latest reported closing price of $4.49.

The projected annual revenue for Eyenovia is $10MM, an increase of 3.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.90.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advisor Group Holdings holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

BRUSX - Ultra-Small Company Fund Class N holds 48K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atria Wealth Solutions holds 31K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing a decrease of 9.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EYEN by 99.72% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 10K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 85.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EYEN by 370.28% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 91K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares, representing an increase of 15.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EYEN by 20,099.06% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eyenovia. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EYEN is 0.04%, an increase of 610.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 50.50% to 3,542K shares. The put/call ratio of EYEN is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

Eyenovia Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP) therapeutics. Eyenovia is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for presbyopia, myopia progression and mydriasis.

