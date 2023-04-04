HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Eyenovia (EYEN) Buy Recommendation

On April 3, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Eyenovia with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 278.76% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eyenovia is $14.62. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 278.76% from its latest reported closing price of $3.86.

The projected annual revenue for Eyenovia is $10MM, an increase of 3.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.90.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 617K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lasry Marc holds 548K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company.

Ameriprise Financial holds 336K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company.

Palisade Capital Management holds 315K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 288K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 264K shares, representing an increase of 8.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EYEN by 11.91% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eyenovia. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EYEN is 0.04%, an increase of 693.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 50.57% to 3,559K shares. The put/call ratio of EYEN is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

Eyenovia Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP) therapeutics. Eyenovia is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for presbyopia, myopia progression and mydriasis.

