HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 705.26% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Esports Entertainment Group is 15.30. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 705.26% from its latest reported closing price of 1.90.

The projected annual revenue for Esports Entertainment Group is 48MM, an increase of 49.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Esports Entertainment Group. This is a decrease of 41 owner(s) or 80.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMBL is 0.00%, a decrease of 99.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 96.30% to 190K shares. The put/call ratio of GMBL is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 339K shares representing 10.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 111K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 35K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 24K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 10K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Esports Entertainment Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. is a licensed online gambling company with a specific focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming. Esports Entertainment offers fixed odds wagering, fantasy and pools on various esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform at vie.gg and owns and operates online sports book, SportNation.bet. In addition, Esports Entertainment intends to offer users from around the world the ability to participate in multiplayer mobile and PC video game tournaments for cash prizes. Esports Entertainment is led by a team of industry professionals and technical experts from the online gambling and the video game industries, and esports. The Company holds a license to conduct online gambling and 18+ gaming on a global basis in the UK, Ireland, Malta and Curacao. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta.

Key filings for this company:

