HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Entrada Therapeutics (TRDA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 22, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.13% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Entrada Therapeutics is 21.93. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 61.13% from its latest reported closing price of 13.61.

The projected annual revenue for Entrada Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 138 funds or institutions reporting positions in Entrada Therapeutics. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRDA is 0.83%, an increase of 46.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.22% to 26,005K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 4,866K shares representing 14.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mpm Asset Management holds 4,426K shares representing 13.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

5AM Venture Management holds 4,408K shares representing 13.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,938K shares representing 8.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,984K shares, representing a decrease of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRDA by 115.93% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 1,783K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,784K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRDA by 1.01% over the last quarter.

