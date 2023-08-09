HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Entrada Therapeutics (TRDA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.40% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Entrada Therapeutics is 21.93. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 42.40% from its latest reported closing price of 15.40.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Entrada Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 98 funds or institutions reporting positions in Entrada Therapeutics. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 13.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRDA is 0.54%, a decrease of 9.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.02% to 25,031K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 4,866K shares representing 14.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mpm Asset Management holds 4,426K shares representing 13.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

5AM Venture Management holds 4,408K shares representing 13.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,984K shares representing 8.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,014K shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRDA by 1.20% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 1,832K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,854K shares, representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRDA by 12.38% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.