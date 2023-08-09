HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Entrada Therapeutics (TRDA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.40% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Entrada Therapeutics is 21.93. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 42.40% from its latest reported closing price of 15.40.
The projected annual revenue for Entrada Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.90.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 98 funds or institutions reporting positions in Entrada Therapeutics. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 13.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRDA is 0.54%, a decrease of 9.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.02% to 25,031K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Baker Bros. Advisors holds 4,866K shares representing 14.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Mpm Asset Management holds 4,426K shares representing 13.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
5AM Venture Management holds 4,408K shares representing 13.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,984K shares representing 8.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,014K shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRDA by 1.20% over the last quarter.
Redmile Group holds 1,832K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,854K shares, representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRDA by 12.38% over the last quarter.
- Entrada Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results – On track to dose first participant in ENTR-601-44 Phase 1 clinical trial in the United Kingdom in September 2023 – – $377 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
- Entrada Therapeutics Receives Authorization in the United Kingdom to Initiate Phase 1 Clinical Trial of ENTR-601-44 for the Potential Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy – First participant is expected to be dosed in September 2023 with data ant
- Entrada Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results - $412 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of March 31, 2023 - - Cash runway into the second half of 2025 -
