HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Entrada Therapeutics (TRDA) Buy Recommendation

August 02, 2023 — 07:56 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.25% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Entrada Therapeutics is 21.93. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 26.25% from its latest reported closing price of 17.37.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Entrada Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in Entrada Therapeutics. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 10.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRDA is 0.55%, a decrease of 7.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.74% to 24,962K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TRDA / Entrada Therapeutics Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 4,866K shares representing 14.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mpm Asset Management holds 4,426K shares representing 13.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

5AM Venture Management holds 4,408K shares representing 13.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,984K shares representing 8.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,014K shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRDA by 1.20% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 1,832K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,854K shares, representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRDA by 12.38% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

