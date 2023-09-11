HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Entera Bio (ENTX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 11, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 889.65% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Entera Bio is 6.12. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 889.65% from its latest reported closing price of 0.62.

The projected annual revenue for Entera Bio is 0MM, an increase of 827.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Entera Bio. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENTX is 0.17%, a decrease of 42.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.97% to 2,587K shares. The put/call ratio of ENTX is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Knoll Capital Management holds 2,484K shares representing 8.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hrt Financial holds 26K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Geode Capital Management holds 18K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 18K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 16K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 35.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENTX by 26.70% over the last quarter.

Entera Bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Entera is a leader in the development of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for use in areas with significant unmet medical need where adoption of injectable therapies is limited due to cost, convenience and compliance challenges for patients. The Company's proprietary, oral drug delivery technology is designed to address the technical challenges of poor absorption, high variability, and the inability to deliver large molecules to the targeted location in the body through the use of a synthetic absorption enhancer to facilitate the absorption of large molecules, and protease inhibitors to prevent enzymatic degradation and support delivery to targeted tissues. The Company's most advanced product candidates, EB613 for the treatment of osteoporosis and EB612 for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism are in Phase 2 clinical development. Entera also licenses its technology to biopharmaceutical companies for use with their proprietary compounds and, to date, has established a collaboration with Amgen Inc.

