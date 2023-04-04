HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Entera Bio (ENTX) Buy Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Entera Bio with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 475.13% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Entera Bio is $5.78. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 475.13% from its latest reported closing price of $1.00.

The projected annual revenue for Entera Bio is $0MM, a decrease of 28.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.65.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Knoll Capital Management holds 2,484K shares representing 8.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 296K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,082K shares, representing a decrease of 603.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENTX by 90.52% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 140K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 84.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENTX by 348.39% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 46K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 78.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENTX by 218.10% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 30K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Entera Bio. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENTX is 0.00%, a decrease of 99.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 34.30% to 3,060K shares. The put/call ratio of ENTX is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

Entera Bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Entera is a leader in the development of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for use in areas with significant unmet medical need where adoption of injectable therapies is limited due to cost, convenience and compliance challenges for patients. The Company's proprietary, oral drug delivery technology is designed to address the technical challenges of poor absorption, high variability, and the inability to deliver large molecules to the targeted location in the body through the use of a synthetic absorption enhancer to facilitate the absorption of large molecules, and protease inhibitors to prevent enzymatic degradation and support delivery to targeted tissues. The Company's most advanced product candidates, EB613 for the treatment of osteoporosis and EB612 for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism are in Phase 2 clinical development. Entera also licenses its technology to biopharmaceutical companies for use with their proprietary compounds and, to date, has established a collaboration with Amgen Inc.

