HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 497.66% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enlivex Therapeutics is 15.30. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 497.66% from its latest reported closing price of 2.56.

The projected annual revenue for Enlivex Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enlivex Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 16.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENLV is 0.00%, a decrease of 74.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.83% to 354K shares. The put/call ratio of ENLV is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA holds 65K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing an increase of 23.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENLV by 11.55% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 55K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENLV by 9.38% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 49K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing a decrease of 20.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENLV by 36.65% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 31K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing a decrease of 6.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENLV by 32.48% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 19K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENLV by 74.46% over the last quarter.

Enlivex Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company developing AllocetraTM, a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into their homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

