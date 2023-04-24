HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 416.89% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enlivex Therapeutics is 15.30. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 416.89% from its latest reported closing price of 2.96.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enlivex Therapeutics. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 8.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENLV is 0.01%, an increase of 6.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.02% to 363K shares. The put/call ratio of ENLV is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 60K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 33.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENLV by 41.64% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 54K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing a decrease of 8.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENLV by 17.60% over the last quarter.

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA holds 50K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 33K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing an increase of 4.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENLV by 17.48% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 19K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing a decrease of 9.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENLV by 18.09% over the last quarter.

Enlivex Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company developing AllocetraTM, a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into their homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

