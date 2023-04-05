HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV) Buy Recommendation

On April 5, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Enlivex Therapeutics with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 509.56% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enlivex Therapeutics is $15.30. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 509.56% from its latest reported closing price of $2.51.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.60.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 15.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENLV by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Sargent Bickham Lagudis holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Wells Fargo holds 12K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 54K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing a decrease of 8.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENLV by 17.60% over the last quarter.

Simplex Trading holds 8K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 37.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENLV by 39.78% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enlivex Therapeutics. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENLV is 0.01%, a decrease of 52.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.09% to 363K shares. The put/call ratio of ENLV is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

Enlivex Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company developing AllocetraTM, a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into their homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

