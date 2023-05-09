HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Energy Fuels (UUUU) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Energy Fuels (AMEX:UUUU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.76% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Energy Fuels is 9.61. The forecasts range from a low of 8.58 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 58.76% from its latest reported closing price of 6.05.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Energy Fuels is 45MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 301 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energy Fuels. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 4.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UUUU is 0.15%, a decrease of 3.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.15% to 76,320K shares. The put/call ratio of UUUU is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 8,214K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,353K shares, representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UUUU by 9.89% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 7,497K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,222K shares, representing a decrease of 9.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UUUU by 68.53% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 6,801K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,965K shares, representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UUUU by 7.42% over the last quarter.

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 6,801K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,938K shares, representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UUUU by 5.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,574K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,451K shares, representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UUUU by 3.72% over the last quarter.

Energy Fuels Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Energy Fuels is a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, supplying U3O8 to major nuclear utilities. Energy Fuels also produces vanadium from certain of its projects, as market conditions warrant, and expects to commence commercial production of REE carbonate in 2021. Its corporate offices are in Lakewood, Colorado, near Denver, and all of its assets and employees are in the United States. Energy Fuels holds three of America's key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah, the Nichols Ranch in-situ recovery ('ISR') Project in Wyoming, and the Alta Mesa ISR Project in Texas. The White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill operating in the U.S. today, has a licensed capacity of over 8 million pounds of U3O8 per year, has the ability to produce vanadium when market conditions warrant, as well as REE carbonate from various uranium-bearing ores. The Nichols Ranch ISR Project is on standby and has a licensed capacity of 2 million pounds of U3O8 per year. The Alta Mesa ISR Project is also on standby and has a licensed capacity of 1.5 million pounds of U3O8per year. In addition to the above production facilities, Energy Fuels also has one of the largest NI 43-101 compliant uranium resource portfolios in the U.S. and several uranium and uranium/vanadium mining projects on standby and in various stages of permitting and development.

See all Energy Fuels regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.