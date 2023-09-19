HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 144.07% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enanta Pharmaceuticals is 30.83. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 144.07% from its latest reported closing price of 12.63.

The projected annual revenue for Enanta Pharmaceuticals is 131MM, an increase of 62.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -6.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 386 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enanta Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 5.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENTA is 0.05%, a decrease of 40.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.69% to 21,141K shares. The put/call ratio of ENTA is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 2,036K shares representing 9.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,012K shares, representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENTA by 46.19% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 1,875K shares representing 8.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,550K shares, representing an increase of 17.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENTA by 36.79% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,395K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,428K shares, representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENTA by 49.93% over the last quarter.

Braidwell holds 1,038K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 975K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 863K shares, representing an increase of 11.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENTA by 42.60% over the last quarter.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enanta is using its robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to become a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Enanta's research and development efforts have produced clinical candidates for the following disease targets: respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and hepatitis B virus (HBV). Enanta is also conducting research in human metapneumovirus (hMPV) and emerging coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2.

