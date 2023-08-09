HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 119.61% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enanta Pharmaceuticals is 40.67. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 119.61% from its latest reported closing price of 18.52.

The projected annual revenue for Enanta Pharmaceuticals is 131MM, an increase of 62.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -6.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 408 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enanta Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENTA is 0.08%, a decrease of 28.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.29% to 20,876K shares. The put/call ratio of ENTA is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 2,012K shares representing 9.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,078K shares, representing a decrease of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENTA by 30.53% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 1,550K shares representing 7.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,428K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,444K shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENTA by 16.47% over the last quarter.

Braidwell holds 1,038K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 326K shares, representing an increase of 68.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENTA by 172.64% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 863K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 883K shares, representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENTA by 19.72% over the last quarter.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enanta is using its robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to become a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Enanta's research and development efforts have produced clinical candidates for the following disease targets: respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and hepatitis B virus (HBV). Enanta is also conducting research in human metapneumovirus (hMPV) and emerging coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2.

