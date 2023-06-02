HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Emeren Group Ltd - ADR (SOL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Emeren Group Ltd - ADR (NYSE:SOL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 194.23% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Emeren Group Ltd - ADR is 10.33. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 194.23% from its latest reported closing price of 3.51.

The projected annual revenue for Emeren Group Ltd - ADR is 147MM, an increase of 81.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in Emeren Group Ltd - ADR. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 4.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOL is 0.24%, an increase of 5.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.17% to 31,307K shares. The put/call ratio of SOL is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Shah Capital Management holds 16,065K shares representing 26.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,015K shares, representing an increase of 12.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOL by 80,021.08% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,221K shares representing 10.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,683K shares, representing an increase of 8.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOL by 90.50% over the last quarter.

TAN - Invesco Solar ETF holds 2,702K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,300K shares, representing a decrease of 22.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOL by 3.49% over the last quarter.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 2,537K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,910K shares, representing a decrease of 14.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOL by 3.71% over the last quarter.

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 1,716K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,661K shares, representing an increase of 3.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOL by 8.40% over the last quarter.

Renesola Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ReneSola Power is a leading global solar project developer and operator. The Company focuses on solar power project development, construction management and project financing services. With local professional teams in more than 10 countries around the world, the business is spread across a number of regions where the solar power project markets are growing rapidly, and can sustain that growth due to improved clarity around government policies. The Company's strategy is to pursue high-margin project development opportunities in these profitable and growing markets; specifically, in the U.S. and Europe, where the Company has a market-leading position in several geographies, including Poland, Hungary, Minnesota and New York.

