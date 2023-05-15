HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates EMagin (EMAN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of EMagin (AMEX:EMAN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 91.25% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for EMagin is 3.06. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 91.25% from its latest reported closing price of 1.60.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for EMagin is 33MM, an increase of 10.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in EMagin. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 8.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EMAN is 0.02%, an increase of 434.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.58% to 8,800K shares. The put/call ratio of EMAN is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,924K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,851K shares, representing an increase of 36.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMAN by 109.83% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 906K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 905K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMAN by 38.82% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 660K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 563K shares, representing an increase of 14.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMAN by 165.64% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 338K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 339K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMAN by 19.61% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 261K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EMagin Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

eMagin is the leader in OLED microdisplay technology for the next generation of computing and imaging devices, serving world-class customers in the military, consumer, medical and industrial markets. The Company invents, engineers and manufactures display technologies of the future and is the only manufacturer of OLED displays in the United States. eMagin's Direct Patterning Technology (dPd™) will transform the way the world consumes information. Since 2001, eMagin's microdisplays have been used in AR/VR, aircraft helmets, heads-up display systems, thermal scopes, night vision goggles, future weapon systems and a variety of other applications.

See all EMagin regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.