HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Elys Game Technology (ELYS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 18, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 397.56% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Elys Game Technology is 2.04. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents an increase of 397.56% from its latest reported closing price of 0.41.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Elys Game Technology is 57MM, an increase of 31.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elys Game Technology. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 9.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELYS is 0.00%, an increase of 285.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.04% to 819K shares. The put/call ratio of ELYS is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 241K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 151K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELYS by 29.58% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 112K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 134K shares, representing a decrease of 19.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELYS by 32.32% over the last quarter.

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 55K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 31K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 55.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELYS by 80.70% over the last quarter.

Elys Game Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Elys Game Technology, Corp., is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. In Italy, Elys offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots. The Company's innovative wagering solution services online operators, casinos, retail betting establishments and franchise distribution networks. The Company has completed the product regulatory requirements to commence B2B operations in the United States.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.