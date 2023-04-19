HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Elys Game Technology (ELYS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 317.18% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Elys Game Technology is $2.04. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents an increase of 317.18% from its latest reported closing price of $0.49.

The projected annual revenue for Elys Game Technology is $57MM, an increase of 34.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.21.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Penserra Capital Management holds 15K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 63K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 35K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 23.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELYS by 96.33% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 19K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing a decrease of 160.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELYS by 77.85% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 27K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elys Game Technology. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELYS is 0.00%, a decrease of 90.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 77.68% to 580K shares. The put/call ratio of ELYS is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

Elys Game Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Elys Game Technology, Corp., is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. In Italy, Elys offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots. The Company's innovative wagering solution services online operators, casinos, retail betting establishments and franchise distribution networks. The Company has completed the product regulatory requirements to commence B2B operations in the United States.

