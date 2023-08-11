HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates ElectroCore (ECOR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of ElectroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 384.24% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for ElectroCore is 23.97. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 384.24% from its latest reported closing price of 4.95.

The projected annual revenue for ElectroCore is 12MM, an increase of 14.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in ElectroCore. This is a decrease of 34 owner(s) or 80.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECOR is 0.00%, a decrease of 91.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.27% to 77K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 720K shares representing 12.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 719K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECOR by 38.94% over the last quarter.

BRSIX - Ultra-Small Company Market Fund Class N holds 70K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VITNX - Vanguard Institutional Total Stock Market Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 56K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VBINX - Vanguard Balanced Index Fund Investor Shares holds 48K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SWTSX - Schwab Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 46K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ElectroCore Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company's current indications are the preventative treatment of cluster headache and migraine and acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.

