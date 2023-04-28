HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Ekso Bionics Holdings (EKSO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 539.72% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ekso Bionics Holdings is 9.18. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 539.72% from its latest reported closing price of 1.44.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ekso Bionics Holdings is 23MM, an increase of 56.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ekso Bionics Holdings. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EKSO is 0.00%, a decrease of 65.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.63% to 1,544K shares. The put/call ratio of EKSO is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Essex Investment Management Co holds 444K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares, representing an increase of 28.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EKSO by 99.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 243K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 179K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 179K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EKSO by 26.37% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 108K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EKSO by 29.51% over the last quarter.

Sabby Management holds 102K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ekso Bionics® is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance, and mobility across medical and industrial applications. Founded in 2005, Ekso Bionics continues to build upon its industry-leading expertise to design some of the most cutting-edge, innovative wearable robots available on the market. Ekso Bionics is the only exoskeleton company to offer technologies that range from helping those with paralysis to stand up and walk, to enhancing human capabilities on job sites across the globe. Ekso Bionics is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area.

See all Ekso Bionics Holdings regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.