HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Edesa Biotech (EDSA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,341.30% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Edesa Biotech is 13.26. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 1,341.30% from its latest reported closing price of 0.92.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Edesa Biotech is 6MM, an increase of 1,234,100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Edesa Biotech. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 17.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDSA is 0.05%, a decrease of 2.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 42.84% to 2,334K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Velan Capital Investment Management holds 1,282K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 889K shares, representing an increase of 30.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDSA by 41.25% over the last quarter.

CM Management holds 325K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 313K shares, representing an increase of 3.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDSA by 56.46% over the last quarter.

Lynwood Capital Management holds 288K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares, representing an increase of 57.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDSA by 74,404.38% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 106K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDSA by 126.30% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 87K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Edesa Biotech Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Edesa Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company's two lead product candidates, EB05 and EB01, are in later stage clinical studies. EB05 is a monoclonal antibody therapy that it's developing as a treatment for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in COVID-19 patients. ARDS is a life-threatening form of respiratory failure, and the leading cause of death among COVID-19 patients. Edesa is also developing an sPLA2 inhibitor, designated as EB01, as a topical treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD), a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness. EB01 employs a novel, non-steroidal mechanism of action and in two clinical studies has demonstrated statistically significant improvement of multiple symptoms in ACD patients. The company is based in Markham, Ontario, Canada, with a U.S. subsidiary located in Southern California.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.