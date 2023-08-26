HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates EDAP TMS S.A. - ADR (EDAP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 25, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of EDAP TMS S.A. - ADR (NASDAQ:EDAP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.96% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for EDAP TMS S.A. - ADR is 15.30. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 87.96% from its latest reported closing price of 8.14.

The projected annual revenue for EDAP TMS S.A. - ADR is 65MM, an increase of 13.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in EDAP TMS S.A. - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDAP is 0.27%, a decrease of 1.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.65% to 17,270K shares. The put/call ratio of EDAP is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Soleus Capital Management holds 5,474K shares representing 14.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,312K shares, representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDAP by 7.86% over the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 1,186K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,030K shares, representing an increase of 13.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDAP by 4.35% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 1,012K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 405K shares, representing an increase of 59.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDAP by 108.01% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 799K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 762K shares, representing an increase of 4.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDAP by 21.48% over the last quarter.

Archon Capital Management holds 688K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 638K shares, representing an increase of 7.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDAP by 16.93% over the last quarter.

EDAP TMS Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

A recognized leader in the global therapeutic ultrasound market, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various pathologies using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging and treatment modalities in its complete range of Robotic HIFU devices, EDAP TMS introduced the Focal One® in Europe and in the U.S. as an answer to all requirements for ideal prostate tissue ablation. With the addition of the ExactVu™ Micro-Ultrasound device, EDAP TMS is now the only company offering a complete solution from diagnostics to focal treatment of Prostate Cancer. EDAP TMS also produces and distributes other medical equipment including the Sonolith® i-move lithotripter and lasers for the treatment of urinary tract stones using extra-corporeal shockwave lithotripsy (ESWL).

