HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.59% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dynavax Technologies is 24.74. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 70.59% from its latest reported closing price of 14.50.

The projected annual revenue for Dynavax Technologies is 310MM, a decrease of 32.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 492 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dynavax Technologies. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 4.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DVAX is 0.13%, an increase of 6.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.08% to 138,583K shares. The put/call ratio of DVAX is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Federated Hermes holds 12,655K shares representing 9.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,640K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVAX by 53.87% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,629K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,769K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVAX by 11.85% over the last quarter.

KAUAX - Federated Kaufmann Fund Shares holds 6,572K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 6,350K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,328K shares, representing an increase of 63.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DVAX by 146.02% over the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 5,849K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dynavax Technologies Background Information

Dynavax is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The Company's commercial product, HEPLISAV-B® [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], is approved in the U.S. for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older. Dynavax is also advancing CpG 1018 as a premier vaccine adjuvant through research collaborations and partnerships. Current collaborations are focused on adjuvanted vaccines for COVID-19, pertussis and universal influenza.

