News & Insights

Stocks
DVAX

HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Buy Recommendation

August 04, 2023 — 09:00 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.59% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dynavax Technologies is 24.74. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 70.59% from its latest reported closing price of 14.50.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Dynavax Technologies is 310MM, a decrease of 32.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 492 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dynavax Technologies. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 4.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DVAX is 0.13%, an increase of 6.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.08% to 138,583K shares. DVAX / Dynavax Technologies Corp. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of DVAX is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DVAX / Dynavax Technologies Corp. Shares Held by Institutions

Federated Hermes holds 12,655K shares representing 9.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,640K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVAX by 53.87% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,629K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,769K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVAX by 11.85% over the last quarter.

KAUAX - Federated Kaufmann Fund Shares holds 6,572K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 6,350K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,328K shares, representing an increase of 63.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DVAX by 146.02% over the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 5,849K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dynavax Technologies Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Dynavax is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The Company's commercial product, HEPLISAV-B® [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], is approved in the U.S. for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older. Dynavax is also advancing CpG 1018 as a premier vaccine adjuvant through research collaborations and partnerships. Current collaborations are focused on adjuvanted vaccines for COVID-19, pertussis and universal influenza.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DVAX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.