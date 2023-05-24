HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Dyadic International Inc., DE (DYAI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Dyadic International Inc., DE (NASDAQ:DYAI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 250.11% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dyadic International Inc., DE is 7.65. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 250.11% from its latest reported closing price of 2.18.

The projected annual revenue for Dyadic International Inc., DE is 12MM, an increase of 267.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dyadic International Inc., DE. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DYAI is 0.04%, an increase of 53.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.92% to 4,674K shares. The put/call ratio of DYAI is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bandera Partners holds 1,567K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Chapin Davis holds 823K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 820K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DYAI by 129,372.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 596K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northeast Financial Consultants holds 250K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 214K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dyadic International Inc., DE Background Information

Dyadic International, Inc. is a global biotechnology company which is developing what it believes will be a potentially significant biopharmaceutical gene expression platform based on the fungus Thermothelomyces heterothallica (formerly Myceliophthora thermophila), named C1. The C1 microorganism, which enables the development and large-scale manufacture of low-cost proteins, has the potential to be further developed into a safe and efficient expression system that may help speed up the development, lower production costs and improve the performance of biologic vaccines and drugs at flexible commercial scales. Dyadic is using the C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles (VLPs) and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, Fab antibody fragments, Fc-Fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins. Certain other research activities are ongoing which include the exploration of using C1 to develop and produce certain metabolites and other biologic products. Dyadic pursues research and development collaborations, licensing arrangements and other commercial opportunities with its partners and collaborators to leverage the value and benefits of these technologies in development and manufacture of biopharmaceuticals. As the aging population grows in developed and undeveloped countries, Dyadic believes the C1 technology may help bring biologic vaccines, drugs, and other biologic products to market faster, in greater volumes, at lower cost, and with new properties to drug developers and manufacturers, and improve access and cost to patients and the healthcare system, but most importantly save lives.

