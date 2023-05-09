HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Durect (DRRX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 670.31% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Durect is 36.98. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 670.31% from its latest reported closing price of 4.80.

The projected annual revenue for Durect is 22MM, an increase of 13.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Durect. This is a decrease of 51 owner(s) or 70.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRRX is 0.01%, a decrease of 90.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.45% to 441K shares. The put/call ratio of DRRX is 2.53, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,635K shares representing 27.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,409K shares, representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRRX by 30.52% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,191K shares representing 13.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 1,190K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,191K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRRX by 42.16% over the last quarter.

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 316K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jefferies Group holds 276K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Durect Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DURECT is a biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the treatment of acute organ injury and chronic liver diseases by advancing novel and potentially lifesaving therapies based on its endogenous epigenetic regulator program. DUR-928, the company's lead drug candidate is in clinical development for the potential treatment of alcohol-associated hepatitis (AH) for which FDA has granted a Fast Track Designation, COVID-19 patients with acute liver or kidney injury, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). DURECT's proprietary drug delivery technologies are designed to enable new indications and enhanced attributes for small-molecule and biologic drugs. One late-stage product candidate in this category is POSIMIR® (bupivacaine sustained-release solution), an investigational locally-acting, non-opioid analgesic intended to provide up to three days of continuous pain relief after surgery.

