HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 31, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 148.58% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Denali Therapeutics is 57.99. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 148.58% from its latest reported closing price of 23.33.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Denali Therapeutics is 89MM, a decrease of 74.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 441 funds or institutions reporting positions in Denali Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNLI is 0.23%, an increase of 0.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.16% to 115,637K shares. The put/call ratio of DNLI is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 14,844K shares representing 10.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,352K shares, representing a decrease of 3.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNLI by 212.63% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,038K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,200K shares, representing an increase of 26.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNLI by 65.42% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 6,896K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Crestline Management holds 6,111K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,411K shares, representing a decrease of 4.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNLI by 7.36% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 4,921K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,057K shares, representing an increase of 37.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNLI by 29.65% over the last quarter.

Denali Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Denali Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company developing a broad portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) for neurodegenerative diseases. Denali pursues new treatments by rigorously assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the BBB and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement. Denali is based in South San Francisco.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.