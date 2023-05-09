HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 128.37% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Denali Therapeutics is 60.66. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 128.37% from its latest reported closing price of 26.56.

The projected annual revenue for Denali Therapeutics is 89MM, a decrease of 12.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 442 funds or institutions reporting positions in Denali Therapeutics. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNLI is 0.29%, an increase of 9.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.96% to 114,096K shares. The put/call ratio of DNLI is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 15,352K shares representing 11.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,119K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNLI by 72.82% over the last quarter.

Crestline Management holds 6,861K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,161K shares, representing a decrease of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNLI by 5.87% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 6,516K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,576K shares, representing an increase of 14.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNLI by 3.36% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,122K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 99.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNLI by 20,033.74% over the last quarter.

VWUSX - Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 3,920K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,762K shares, representing an increase of 4.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNLI by 9.82% over the last quarter.

Denali Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Denali Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company developing a broad portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) for neurodegenerative diseases. Denali pursues new treatments by rigorously assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the BBB and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement. Denali is based in South San Francisco.

