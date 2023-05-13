HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Decibel Therapeutics (DBTX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 272.02% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Decibel Therapeutics is 13.43. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 272.02% from its latest reported closing price of 3.61.

The projected annual revenue for Decibel Therapeutics is 5MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Decibel Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBTX is 0.17%, an increase of 97.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.63% to 17,724K shares. The put/call ratio of DBTX is 2.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 4,945K shares representing 19.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Trv Gp Iii holds 3,140K shares representing 12.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,787K shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,809K shares, representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBTX by 40.00% over the last quarter.

Alphabet holds 1,636K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SHSSX - Blackrock Health Sciences Opportunities Portfolio Institutional holds 898K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Decibel Therapeutics Background Information

Decibel Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance, one of the largest areas of unmet need in medicine. Decibel has built a proprietary platform that integrates single-cell genomics and bioinformatic analyses, precision gene therapy technologies and expertise in inner ear biology. Decibel is leveraging its platform to advance gene therapies designed to selectively replace genes for the treatment of congenital, monogenic hearing loss and to regenerate inner ear hair cells for the treatment of acquired hearing and balance disorders. Decibel’s pipeline, including its lead gene therapy program, DB-OTO, to treat congenital, monogenic hearing loss, is designed to deliver on our vision of a world in which the privileges of hearing and balance are available to all.

