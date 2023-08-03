HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Cytosorbents (CTSO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 155.76% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cytosorbents is 8.57. The forecasts range from a low of 5.56 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 155.76% from its latest reported closing price of 3.35.

The projected annual revenue for Cytosorbents is 44MM, an increase of 19.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cytosorbents. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 7.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTSO is 0.10%, an increase of 51.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.45% to 17,302K shares. The put/call ratio of CTSO is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Skylands Capital holds 2,755K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,542K shares, representing an increase of 7.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTSO by 217,441.46% over the last quarter.

Avenir holds 2,556K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,447K shares, representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTSO by 114.28% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 1,568K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,594K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTSO by 112.80% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,548K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,529K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTSO by 112.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,302K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cytosorbents Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CytoSorbents Corporation is a leader in critical care immunotherapy, specializing in blood purification. Its flagship product, CytoSorb® is approved in the European Union with distribution in 66 countries around the world, as an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber designed to reduce the “cytokine storm” or “cytokine release syndrome” that could otherwise cause massive inflammation, organ failure and death in common critical illnesses. These are conditions where the risk of death is extremely high, yet no effective treatments exist. CytoSorb® is also being used during and after cardiac surgery to remove inflammatory mediators that can lead to post-operative complications, including multiple organ failure. CytoSorb® has been used in more than 110,000 human treatments to date. CytoSorb has received CE-Mark label expansions for the removal of bilirubin (liver disease), myoglobin (trauma) and both ticagrelor and rivaroxaban during cardiothoracic surgery. CytoSorb has also received FDA Emergency Use Authorization in the United States for use in critically ill COVID-19 patients with imminent or confirmed respiratory failure, in defined circumstances. CytoSorb has also been granted FDA Breakthrough Designation for the removal of ticagrelor in a cardiopulmonary bypass circuit during emergent and urgent cardiothoracic surgery. CytoSorbents’ purification technologies are based on biocompatible, highly porous polymer beads that can actively remove toxic substances from blood and other bodily fluids by pore capture and surface adsorption. Its technologies have received non-dilutive grant, contract, and other funding of more than $38 million from DARPA, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), the U.S. Army, the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM), Air Force Material Command (USAF/AFMC), and others. The Company has numerous products under development based upon this unique blood purification technology protected by many issued U.S. and international patents and multiple applications pending, including ECOS-300CY™, CytoSorb-XL™, HemoDefend-RBC™, HemoDefend-BGA™, VetResQ™, K+ontrol™, ContrastSorb, DrugSorb, and others.

