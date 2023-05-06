HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Curis (CRIS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 755.28% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Curis is 6.88. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 755.28% from its latest reported closing price of 0.80.

The projected annual revenue for Curis is 11MM, an increase of 7.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Curis. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 12.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRIS is 0.01%, a decrease of 64.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.99% to 32,057K shares. The put/call ratio of CRIS is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Maverick Capital holds 5,556K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,693K shares, representing a decrease of 38.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRIS by 40.36% over the last quarter.

M28 Capital Management holds 4,482K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 2,524K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 2,137K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 99.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRIS by 130,695.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,853K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,180K shares, representing an increase of 36.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRIS by 13.87% over the last quarter.

Curis Background Information

Curis is a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. In 2015, Curis entered into a collaboration with Aurigene in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology. As part of this collaboration, Curis has exclusive licenses to oral small molecule antagonists of immune checkpoints including the VISTA/PDL1 antagonist CA-170, and the TIM3/PDL1 antagonist CA-327, as well as the IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, CA-4948. CA-4948 is currently undergoing testing in a Phase 1 in patients with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma both as a monotherapy and in combination the with BTK inhibitor ibrutinib. Curis is also evaluating CA-4948 in a Phase 1 trial in patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes. In addition, Curis is engaged in a collaboration with ImmuNext for development of CI-8993, a monoclonal anti-VISTA antibody, which is currently undergoing testing in a Phase 1a/1b trial in patients with solid tumors. Curis is also party to a collaboration with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, under which Genentech and Roche are commercializing Erivedge® for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma.

