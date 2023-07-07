HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Cullinan Oncology (CGEM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 7, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 182.25% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cullinan Oncology is 29.58. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 182.25% from its latest reported closing price of 10.48.
The projected annual revenue for Cullinan Oncology is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.05.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 256 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cullinan Oncology. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 4.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGEM is 0.18%, a decrease of 14.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.69% to 33,643K shares. The put/call ratio of CGEM is 1.91, indicating a bearish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
MPM Oncology Impact Management holds 7,648K shares representing 19.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
CHI Advisors holds 3,349K shares representing 8.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,318K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGEM by 2.42% over the last quarter.
Bvf holds 3,197K shares representing 8.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,509K shares, representing a decrease of 134.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGEM by 64.24% over the last quarter.
American International Group holds 1,236K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,238K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGEM by 90,906.05% over the last quarter.
Nextech Invest holds 1,221K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Cullinan Oncology Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Cullinan Management is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies with transformative potential for cancer patients. The Company’s strategy is to build a pipeline of therapeutic candidates that are uncorrelated across multiple dimensions, with a focus on assets that it believes have novel technology, employ differentiated mechanisms, are in a more advanced stage of development than competing candidates, or have a combination of these attributes.
