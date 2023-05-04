HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.94% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Corcept Therapeutics is 30.02. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 29.94% from its latest reported closing price of 23.10.

The projected annual revenue for Corcept Therapeutics is 452MM, an increase of 12.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 550 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corcept Therapeutics. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CORT is 0.16%, a decrease of 19.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.27% to 90,791K shares. The put/call ratio of CORT is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 7,289K shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,197K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CORT by 22.42% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,110K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,968K shares, representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CORT by 26.48% over the last quarter.

Ingalls & Snyder holds 6,825K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,951K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CORT by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Parallel Advisors holds 3,725K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,725K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CORT by 19.50% over the last quarter.

Novo Holdings A holds 3,378K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,328K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CORT by 5.28% over the last quarter.

Corcept Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Corcept is a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of drugs to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders by modulating the effects of the hormone cortisol. Korlym® was the first drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for patients with Cushing's syndrome. Corcept has discovered a large portfolio of proprietary compounds that selectively modulate the effects of cortisol. The company owns extensive United States and foreign intellectual property covering the composition of its selective cortisol modulators and the use of cortisol modulators to treat a variety of serious disorders.

